Fire breaks out at newly constructed Telangana Secretariat building

Sources said the fire erupted from the top floors where the wood work for interiors was on around 3 am. The workers noticed smoke and immediately alerted their in-charge.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 AM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the newly constructed Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Complex building on Friday early hours.

On receiving information, about 12 fire engines rushed to the spot and the fire department and police personnel took part in the fire fighting.

Fire officials said the fire was completely brought under control.

They were ascertaining the actual reasons for the fire accident.

Fire Department DG Y. Nagi Reddy and other senior officials visited the spot and monitored the operation.