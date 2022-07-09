Incessant rain paralyzed normal life in old Karimnagar

Published Date - 02:11 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Karimnagar: Normal life is paralyzed following the continuous rainfall being experienced by various parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours.

People on Saturday remain close-set to their houses due to incessant rain since yesterday night. While major irrigation projects are getting huge inflows, tanks, rivulets, ponds and other water bodies were overflowing.

Nakkavagu near Hanumajipet of Vemulawada rural manal was overflowing due to heavy inflowing into the rivulet. Road connectivity between various villages disconnected as flood water was flowing on the top of the road. Vemulwada rural police closed the road by placing barricades.

Various localities in Jagtial town were surrendered by rainwater. Drainage water is flowing on the roads in Tower, Gung market and Angadi Bazar areas. Rainwater came to a standstill in Jayashankar statue chowk and in Karimnagar road.

Vehicle traffic on Jagtial-Nizamabad main road was affected as Chinthakunta tank is overflowing. Residents of Gandhinagar, Manchinillabavi and Islampura have to face problems if water levels in the tank swell further, local people worried.

Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao advised the people staying in the villages located on the bank of Godavari river to be alert since water from Babli project has been released into SRSP project. Shepherds and fishermen should stay away from the river for a period of one week.

The highest of 103.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Govindaram of Jagtial district followed by Jaggasagar (Jagitial) and Arnakonda (Karimnagar) 100 mm.

Metpalli (94.3), Korutla (89.8), Godhuru (82.5), Peddur (82.0), Kathalapur (79.8) and other places of Jagtial received drizzling. While Marrigadda and Namapur in Rajanna-Sircilla received 89.0 and 78.5 mm rainfall, Eklaspur and Manthai in Peddapalli district got 79.3 and 76.0 mm drizzling respectively.

In the wake of incessant rainfall, district administration and police officials alerted the people against staying in old houses and walls and under big trees.

On the other hand, Rajanna-Sircilla district administration has set up a control to help the affected people round the clock.

Collector Anurag Jayanthi, in a statement, asked the people to contact officials for help by dialing to phone no. 9398684240.

