Incessant rainfall disturbed normal life in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:58 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Karimnagar: Incessant rainfall disturbed normal life in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Road connectivity between different areas were disconnected as streams, rivulets, tanks, ponds and all water bodies were overflowing due to continuous rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Road connectivity between Jagtial to Dharmapuri was ditched as flood water was flowing from the top of the road near Anantharam. Officials closed Korutla-Mythapur of Raikal mandal road as flood water was flowing on the top of the bridge near Mythapur. Road connectivity between Rajarampalli to Guduru of Velgatur mandal was also cut off as flood water flowed from the bridge.

Flood flow Canal was overflowing near Hanumajipet of Vemulwada rural mandal. A tiled roof house collapsed in Vishwabrammana street in Vemulawada town.