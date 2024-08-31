Incessant rains hits normal life in Khammam

31 August 2024

Khammam: Normal life was hit severely, low lying areas inundated and streams overflowed at several places across erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday as very heavy to moderate rains lashed the district.

Very heavy rainfall of 18.8 cm was recorded in Yerrupalem mandal while 18 cm rainfall was recorded in Madhira mandal in Khammam district from 8.30 am to 7 pm in the day. Sathupalli received a rainfall of 4.9 cm. With heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh streams and tanks in the borders villages in Telangana were overflying affecting vehicular traffic.

Police have warned the public not to cross the overflowing streams and put up barricades on the roads to prevent traffic movements. Chintakani SI Shaik Nagul Meera cautioned the public not to cross an overflowing stream at Nagulavancha. A road between Banigindlapadu and Choppakatlapalem in Yerrupalem was completely inundated by flood waters.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka telephoned Khammam Collector Muzammil Khan and officials in Madhira to review the rain situation. In view of overflowing streams he told the officials were to arrange alternative means of transport for the people and to shift the people in low-lying areas to the relief camps.

In Kothagudem, Dammapet mandal received 5.3 cm rainfall, Burgampad 3.9 cm, Bhadrachalam 3.8 cm and Mulakalapalli 3.5 cm rainfall till 7 pm in the day. District Collector Jitesh V Patil informed that a control room with contact number 08744-241950 was set up at the collectorate deputing 18 personnel to monitor the rain situation and to coordinate relief measures.

Irrigation officials have lifted 22 gates of Taliperu Medium Irrigation Project at Cherla to discharge 54, 284 cusecs of excess water downstream. Similarly 8, 000 cusecs of excess water was released from Kinnerasani project at Paloncha in the district. Nearly 35, 000 tonnes of coal production was affected in Kothagudem area due to rains.