Incessant rains left families homeless in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Farm labourers stranded in Jagtial.

Karimnagar: A number of families in the erstwhile Karimnagar district were rendered homeless as their houses were dilapidated and could collapse anytime following the incessant rainfall during the last four days. Besides shifting them to safer places, essential commodities were provided to evacuated people by gram panchayats and mandal level officials.

Manakondur MLA along with Collector RV Karnan examined damaged houses in Gosangicolony of Nedunur mandal of Thimmapur mandal. Vemulawada municipal authorities shifted the people staying in dilapidated houses in Ambedkarnagar and Mochiwada to safer places and provided all facilities. On the other hand, My Vemulawada Charitable Trust organized ‘Annadana’ programe to the residents of Budigajangala colony, which was inundated in the flood water.

As their house was ruined, an aged couple Addagatla Narayana and Lalitha were provided shelter in a gram panchayat office in Kustapur of Mallapur mandal. In a similar incident, two aged couple Jakkula Sattaiah and his wife Lingavva and Kavvampalli Balaiah and his wife Dhurgavva were shifted to the local government school in Kistaraopalli of Boinpalli mandal. Boinpalli SI Mahender took initiative to shift the aged couple to a safer place.

Jagtial Additional Collector (local bodies) Aruna Sri toured in 8 and 25th wards of Jagtial and instructed municipal officials to demolish dilapidated houses by getting permission from owners. Moreover, flood water entered into houses in a number of places.

On the other hand, Jagtial Collector G Ravi along with Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma examined water levels in the river Godavari in different places of the district and instructed the officials to be alert and available at the field level. He also instructed the officials to take all precautionary measures to avert any untoward incidents.

Since the water levels in Narmala project reached to its brim and was ready to overflow, Ghambiraopet police closed the way by placing barricades preventing the visitors from reaching the project.

Vemulwada DSP Narsimha Chary along with rural CI Bansilal examined Nakkavagu overflowing at Hanumajipet.