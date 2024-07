| Telangana Class Viii Student Dies At Peddapur Gurukul In Jagtial

R Ganadiya (13) complained of ill health in the morning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 11:11 AM

Jagtial: A Class VIII student of Peddapur Gurukul residential school died, reportedly of ill health, on Friday.

According to school authorities, R Ganadiya (13), a Class VIII student at the Peddapur Gurukul residential school in Metpally mandal, complained of ill health in the morning.

The school authorities tried to shift him to hospital, but he breathed his last in transit.