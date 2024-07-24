Karimnagar: Kalvala project bund suffers breach again

A portion of bund of the Kalvala project breached as the water body was getting huge inflows following the incessant rainfall during the last few days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 08:49 PM

Karimnagar: The bund of the Kalvala irrigation project suffered yet another breach on Wednesday. A portion of bund of the project breached as the water body was getting huge inflows following the incessant rainfall during the last few days.

It may be recalled that on July 27, last year, the bund had breached due to heavy inflows. In order to protect standing crops, irrigation officials conducted temporary repair works and supplied water to crops in the Vanakalam and Yasangi seasons. However, it breached again on Wednesday due to heavy inflows.

Farmers, who cultivated crops by depending on the project, were worried about the future of crops since the project is the only water source for their fields. Constructed in 1969-70 near Kalvala village of Shankarapatnam mandal, 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters, the project gets water from ten tanks and three rivulets right from Husnabad of Siddipet district.

It is the only direct water source for more than 3,000 acres of land in Shankarapatnam and Veenavanka mandals. Another 1,500 acres is also being cultivated by drawing water from the project by arranging motors.

In order to draw water from the project, a few farmers laid about a 1,000 metre pipeline and arranged motors by spending huge amounts. However, they were also unable to get the water since the entire project was emptied. The 0.25 tmc water storage capacity project became empty within a few hours after the breach. While paddy sowed downstream of the project was completely washed away, the crop spread under its ayacut will now face water scarcity.

Speaking to Telangana Today, former sarpanch Dasarapu Badraiah said that last year, they carried out temporary repair works by constructing ring bunds by spending Rs 9 lakh to protect standing crops. Since the bund was not strong enough, it breached due to the continuous inflow during the last few days.

Informing that the sowing of crops under the project was almost completed, he said the future of the crops was uncertain. Badraiah wanted district officials to take initiatives to protect standing crops by repairing the breach.