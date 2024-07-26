Residents of demolished Singareni quarters meet KTR, seek help

Raise placards against local MLA Raja Thakur Makkan Singh, urge BRS working president to raise issue in Assembly

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 10:32 AM

Residents holding placards raise slogans against local MLA Raja Thakur Makkan and seeking help of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Karimnagar: Victims of the demolished Singareni residential quarters sought the help of BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday. They met Rama Rao, who was at the NTPC guest house on his way to Medigadda.

It may be recalled here that 82 residential quarters of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were demolished for the purpose of the development of Laxminagar shopping complex in Godavarikhani town.

Pouring out their troubles before the BRS working president, they said that 82 residential quarters of Singareni were demolished after disconnecting power and water supply.

They raised placards with slogans that local MLA Raja Thakur Makkan Singh was acting like a dictator. No public representative behaved like this in the last 70 years, they said and requested Rama Rao to raise the issue in the Assembly. The BRS leader responded positively.