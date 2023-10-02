INCOIS to lead Tsunami Mock Drill on October 4

As a part of the mock exercise, the Tsunami early warning system of INCOIS will issue test Tsunami bulletins through various modes of communication channels to all its stakeholders at regional and national level, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) along with several other countries in the Indian Ocean, is all set to take-part in a major Tsunami mock exercise, titled as IOWave23, on October 4.

IOWave23, which is being coordinated by Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) of Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC)-UNESCO, is aimed to fine-tune Tsunami preparedness, evaluate response capabilities in each state and improve coordination throughout the region.

The drill will facilitate exercising the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the emergency services and evaluating their state of readiness to handle tsunami like emergency situations.

The aim is to exercise all levels of the tsunami warning and response chain, with a primary focus on the local coastal community level.

In India, the IOWave23 mock exercise is being coordinated INCOIS in association with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). All the Disaster Management Organisations (DMOs) of coastal States/Union Territories, Navy, Coast Guard, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), personnel from Critical Installations such as Nuclear Power Plants, Port and Harbours will participate in the exercise.

“These exercises will provide a great opportunity for all stakeholders to test their Tsunami warning procedures and enhance public awareness and preparedness. It will help us identify and fix any gaps in warning chains and be fully prepared for future events” said Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar, Director, INCOIS.