INCOIS to organise open day on December 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the upcoming India International Science Festival (IISF), being celebrated from January 17, 2024 and its silver jubilee celebrations, the Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) is organising a one-day open house program from 10 am to 3 pm at its campus on Tuesday, December 26.

The open house initiative will be open for general public and for school/college students followed by a popular scientific talk to be delivered by INCOIS scientists for training participants and research scholars.

INCOIS is also organizing scientific talks to be delivered by senior scientists on Tuesday between 3 pm and 5 pm on ‘Utilisation of GNSS data for Earthquakes and Tsunamis’ by Dr. Vineet K. Gahalaut, Chief Scientist, NGRI and a presentation to spread awareness about IISF 2023 by Prantkaryakarta from VIBHA.

The INCOIS has been providing ocean information and advisory services to society, industry, government agencies, and the scientific community in India and neighbouring countries through sustained ocean observations and constant improvements through systematic and focused research.

The centre has the latest scientific techniques to provide early warnings of an impending tsunami in the Indian Ocean region and has functioned flawlessly since its establishment in October 2007.

ITEWC also provides tsunami services to 25 Indian Ocean countries as a tsunami services provider (TSP) recognised by UNESCO-IOC, a press release said.