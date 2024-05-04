Rajasthan: Parents allegedly chop man’s nose over daughter’s love marriage

By IANS Updated On - 4 May 2024, 10:17 AM

Representational Image

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, the parents of a woman in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district allegedly chopped a man’s nose, objecting to his love marriage with their daughter, the police said on Friday.

The incident was reported late on Thursday night from Jhanwar, the police said, adding that a case was registered on Friday following a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

Transport Nagar SHO Anita Rani said, “Chelaram married a girl from his village in March this year. However, the girl’s relatives lodged a missing complaint on March 30. When the police arrested the two, they confessed to their court marriage. They were later released as both were adults.”

Later, Chelaram started living in a rented accommodation with his wife in Pali. His brother Sujaram lived in a house nearby.

The woman’s family met Chelaram on Thursday and asked him to visit their house along with his wife.

Later, the woman’s parents attacked Chelaram on the Pali-Jodhpur highway and continued the assault till they reached Jhanwar.

The woman’s parents allegedly broke the victim’s limbs and chopped his nose.

Further investigation is underway.