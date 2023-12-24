‘Incomplete cable laying work near Hyderabad’s Fatehnagar Bridge pose threat’

While the majority of the work has been completed, a portion has been left open and that is not just obstructing the normal flow of traffic but also posing a great risk to people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:29 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Underground cable laying work left incomplete near Fatehnagar Bridge. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

I am writing to air the grievance on incomplete underground cable laying works near Fatehnagar Bridge, which is posing a serious threat to public safety. The works for laying the underground cable on the road leading to Balkampet temple were taken up last week. While the majority of the work has been completed, a portion has been left open and that is not just obstructing the normal flow of traffic but also posing a great risk to people, who may trip over it. Since it is winter season and with poor visibility in the morning due to fog, there are chances of accidents. I request authorities concerned to promptly address the issue.

-Suresh Kumar, Begumpet

Silt on road to RGIA

The road to RGI Airport Shamshabad via Shaheennagar Pahadishareef is not being maintained by the Jalpally municipality officials. A lot of silt is gathered on the road side leading to a lot of dust that is causing problems for motorists and local residents. Due to the silt, two wheelers are skidding and leading to injuries to the people. The problem is persistent despite complaints to the local municipal officials. The authorities should initiate and remove the silt and sand from the roads immediately.

-Badrudoja Khan, Charminar

Road in bad shape at Mahboob Chowk

I regularly commute through the Mahboob chowk bird market road in the old city and the road conditions are in a bad state. The road is full of potholes and the stones are strewed on the road due to which motorists not only face risk of falling down but also damaging their vehicles. The conditions remain the same for the last three months and authorities are not bothering to take up at least temporary restoration of the road stretch to ease the problems of commuters. I request the authorities to immediately take note of the problem and take needful steps.

Syed Hashim, Shahgunj, Hussainialam.

Bus shelters in bad shape

Bus shelters in various parts of Hyderabad continue to offer very little comfort to travellers while they wait for route buses. A majority of the bus shelters have broken seats and too small in size to provide enough protection from sun and rain. For instance, the bus shelter located near Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) does not provide any amenities to passengers. Except for the advertisement board, every other structure in the bus shelter is broken and needs replacement. I urge GHMC to take urgent action.

Sujoy Ghosh , Kukatpally

Notice:

Struggling with garbage piles that remain uncleared for days in the colony or bad road condition or short supply of drinking water? No post box, no shelter at bus stop or woes as a pedestrian on city streets.

Want to draw attention towards lack of amenities in your area?

Readers can highlight all such civic issues in the grievance column that appears every Monday by mailing us at ‘city@telanganatoday.com.’