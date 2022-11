Hyderabad: Car catches fire at RGI Airport parking lot

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:13 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at the parking arena outside the RGI Airport Shamshabad on Saturday evening.

According to the police, fire broke out in a car when the driver Suraj was keeping his Innova car in the parking area. On noticing smoke from the vehicle, he jumped out of the car and soon in got engulfed in flames. A few more vehicles parked adjacent to the Innova car also caught fire.

The fire personnel of the airport rushed to the spot and doused the flames.