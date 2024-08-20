Hyderabad Rains: Battered roads in city turn hazardous for commuters

One of the worst affected commuting spot is the Uppal road stretch in the east of the city. With flyover construction going on, a good portion of the carriage way is reduced to a dirt patch with road users facing tough moments negotiating their way through

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 20 August 2024, 09:15 PM

Roads in several parts of the city have turned pathetic after heavy downpours continue to lash Hyderabad. Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The continuous rains in the city have left the roads battered, causing severe hardships to commuters.

One of the worst affected commuting spot is the Uppal road stretch in the east of the city. With flyover construction going on, a good portion of the carriage way is reduced to a dirt patch with road users facing tough moments negotiating their way through. The road stretch can be seen dotted with big potholes.

“When it rains, the uneven road surface comes under a sheet of water and motorists fail to safely negotiate through it,” said S Dileep, a resident of Nagole. The road users want the authorities to immediately take up quality patch work so that it would last through the rainy season.

In the south of the city, the conditions of the road stretch between Nehru Zoological Park and Aramgarh have worsened following the rains during the last fortnight.

The 3 km road connects the RGI Airport Shamshabad and other areas falling on the Bengaluru Highway to the city via Nehru Zoological Park Bahadurpura. The GHMC is taking up construction of a major flyover on the stretch and the available road carriageway remains battered.

Big potholes and craters have come up on the road giving a bitter experience to the road users.

“The 3 km journey ends up in a back breaking ride. The flyover works are prolonged and traffic slowdowns a regular affair here. Now the road conditions force us to curse the authorities,” said Mohd Mubeen, a resident of Shastripuram.

The problem is more during the night with no street lights around. “People are falling down while negotiating through the uneven road surface. Authorities need to act swiftly and resolve the problems,” said Shastry, a businessman who is a resident of Shivrampally.

The conditions of the roads in the older parts of the city are no different. At Misrigunj, the road is battered beyond recognition. “A newcomer to these parts will doubt whether a road existed at any point of time here,” said Mohd Younus, an engineering student.

At Engine Bowli junction and Chandrayangutta junction, the road is damaged resulting in traffic slowdowns. The Aghapura road stretch is no exemption. Potholes have surfaced on the road in recent days due to heavy rains.

Follow Us :













Uppal Roads