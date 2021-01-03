Inculcating the joy of giving in youngsters

Chief Guest Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner and guest of honour Sarah Nancollas, Chief Executive of World Association of Girl Guides and Scouts appreciated the drive

Delhi Public School, Nacharam organized the Joy of Giving week under the guidance of Principal Sunitha S Rao to inculcate the values of compassion and generosity in students. The culmination of programme was celebrated virtually on the Zoom platform that saw the participation of thousands of students with parents from the pre- nursery to class 12.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Malka Komaraiah said that the impetus behind the philanthropy act was to encourage giving and building ideals of kindness and generosity among the students. Chief Guest Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner and guest of honour Sarah Nancollas, Chief Executive of World Association of Girl Guides and Scouts appreciated the drive and voiced their opinions about inculcating civic responsibility and spirit of giving back to the community to create a compassionate and selfless partnership. By recounting their humble beginnings, they highlighted the importance of “giving one’s time to others” as the greatest joy. Principal Sunitha Rao addressed the virtual gathering and underlined the essence of celebrating it – encouraging the spirit of giving.

Senior Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara gave a rundown of copious leads taken by the students and the invigorating joy it manifested in them. Malka Tribhuvana’s views on the value system that the activity encompassed were heartwarming.

Students were asked to donate gadgets and other articles to the underprivileged or needy and lend a helping hand to their domestic helpers in any way that reflected their concern for them. Students also visited the nearby NGOs rendered their gratitude to the frontline workers and also donated food grains towards Akshaya Patra.

The apogee of the event was the launch of the school magazine Zephyr 2020 which catalogued the innumerable enterprises of the school.

