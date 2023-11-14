IND vs NZ: Man held for black marketing World cup semi final tickets

14 November 23

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was arrested for black marketing tickets for the World Cup semi-final match of India and New Zealand to be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on November 15, Police said The culprit is identified as Akash Kothari.

As per the police, Kothari was selling tickets for five times the original price. During the investigation, some messages were received, and some documents were also found against him.

The venue for the clash will be the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same ground where the ‘Men in Blue’ registered a comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka.

The final of the tournament will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.