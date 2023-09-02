| Ind Vs Pak India In Deep Trouble After Losing Three Wickets Virat Back In Pavilion

Ind vs Pak: India in deep trouble after losing three wickets, Virat back in pavilion

Shreyas Iyer, who made a comeback into the team after an extended absence, also struggled against the Pakistani bowlers. He managed to score only 14 runs before falling to a short ball bowled by Haris Rauf.

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan commenced today, with India winning the toss and choosing to bat first. However, the match was interrupted by rain.

After the play resumed, India faced a significant setback, losing the wickets of its opener, Rohit Sharma, and captain Virat Kohli.

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi dismissed both batsmen in quick succession. He clean bowled Rohit Sharma (11) in the fifth over and, in the very next over, sent Kohli (4) back to the pavilion.

At the time of the rain interruption, India was at 51/3 in 11.2 overs.