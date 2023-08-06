| Ind Vs Wi 2nd T20i West Indies Beat India By 2 Wickets Take 2 0 Lead In Five Match Series

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: West Indies beat India by 2 wickets, take 2-0 lead in five-match series

Opting to bat first, India scored 152 for seven. West Indies completed the chase of 153 with seven balls to spare

By PTI Updated On - 11:54 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies hits 6 during the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and India at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on August 6, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)

Providence: West Indies beat India by two wickets in the second T20 International to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, India scored 152 for seven. West Indies completed the chase of 153 with seven balls to spare, as Nicholas Pooran blazed his way to a match-winning 67 off 40 balls.

Earlier, playing in only his second match, Tilak Varma top-scored for the visitors with a 41-ball 51, which is also his maiden half-century at this level.

There were two wickets apiece for Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd for the home team at the Providence Stadium. Skipper Hardik Pandya made 24 off 18 balls, while opener Ishan Kishan was dismissed after a 23-ball 27.

India lost the series opener by four runs at Tarouba, Trinidad.

Brief scores: India: 152/7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51; Romario Shepherd 2/28, Akeal Hosein 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/28). West Indies: 155/8 in 18.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 67; Hardik Pandya 3/35).