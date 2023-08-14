Independence Day celebrations: Over 10,000 police personnel deployed in and around Red Fort

By PTI Published Date - 08:49 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

New Delhi: Over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the historic Mughal-era Red Fort from where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

A senior police official said that anti-drone systems have been installed at the Red Fort as per tradition, along with all necessary anti-terror precautions, including air defense guns.

Elite SWAT commandos, sharpshooters, and snipers will be stationed strategically for the protection of the prime minister and other VVIPs.

The police remain on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents, with intensified patrolling and additional picket deployment at crucial sites, based on intelligence inputs from central agencies. On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebration, the government has extended invitations to approximately 1,800 special guests.

“Around 510 Farmer Producer Organisations from 22 States and one Union Territory (UT) have been invited as special guests. Another group of 50 PM Kisan beneficiaries along with their spouses from 19 states and two UTs have also been invited as special guests,” as per government. . Among the special invitees, there will also be over 70 couples representing each state, dressed in their traditional attire.

To ensure impeccable security and monitor the movements of VVIPs, over 1,000 cameras equipped with facial recognition and video analytics have been strategically positioned in and around the Red Fort, as well as at other key points. A team of 153 kite catchers, equipped with necessary gear, will be deployed strategically to intercept kites.

The entire Delhi Police force is on high alert. Detailed security arrangements have been in progress for the last three to four months. Anti-terrorism operations are underway, including inspections of areas near the venue. Tenant verifications are also being carried out in coordination with the RWA and MWA members, said the Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa.

“Advanced AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed, along with anti-drone technology for security purposes. Heavy vehicle entry will be restricted from Monday night, with thorough checks for others entering the city. We are also closely monitoring social media,” Nalwa added. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal emphasized that all units are diligently performing their tasks for the national festival.

“We are implementing all necessary checks through collaboration with relevant agencies. Given the proximity of the G20 summit in three weeks, the sensitivity is heightened,” Dhaliwal remarked.