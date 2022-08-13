Independence Day: TSRTC bus pass counters to remain closed on Monday in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Independence Day, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday said that all bus pass counters across the city will be closed on Monday.

“The bus pass centers will open again on August 16 (Tuesday) from 6:30 am to 8:15 pm,” the corporation stated.

Besides, TSRTC also announced a slew of special offers as part of ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.’

Till August 22, senior citizens above the age of 75 years can travel for free in RTC buses. They can also avail free consultations, tests, and medicines at the RTC hospital in Tarnaka, Hyderabad. Those under the age of 75 years can avail of the same at only 25 per cent of the full cost.

Babies born on August 15 will receive a bus pass from the TSRTC with which the child can travel for free on buses until they are 12 years old in the State.