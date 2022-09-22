India-Australia T20 match tickets sold out, announces HCA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: While the debate over India vs Australia third T20 ticket sale is raging on, the Hyderabad Cricket Association on Thursday announced that the tickets for the Sunday match were sold out.

The HCA, in a press note, said “The Hyderabad Cricket Association is pleased to announce that we are now Sold Out! You can only collect your physical tickets from the Secunderabad Gymkhana Sept 23 to Sept 25 between 10am and 5pm.”

“Kindly note entry to Gymkhana Grounds without physical tickets is prohibited. Hence, ensure you collect your physical tickets by showing the email confirmation received during online purchase, a valid Government approved ID proof and submitting a photocopy of the same. In case you are collecting on someone else’s behalf an authority letter clearly stating the same with the photocopy of both’ the ID proofs will be mandatory,” it further added.

“We are thrilled to host all you cricket fans to watch the T20 International match to be held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal,” it said.