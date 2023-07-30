| India Bags Fourth Gold In World University Games Placed Fourth In Medal Standings

The compound mixed archery team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinched a gold medal, India's fourth in the event

By PTI Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

New Delhi: The compound mixed archery team of Aman Saini and Pragati clinched a gold medal, India’s fourth in the event, at the World University Games in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

Aman and Pragati put up a brilliant show in the final to win the yellow metal, beating Korea’s Sua Cho and Seunghyun Park 157-156 in a thrilling summit clash.

The bronze was bagged by Ming-ching Lin and Z-wei Wu of Chinese Taipei.

India are currently placed fourth in the medal standings with 10 medals including four gold, two silver and four bronze.

The Indians won two more medals in archery in men’s and women’s compound team events.

While the men’s compound team of Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini and Rishabh Yadav won a bronze beating Korea’s Minchang Kwon, Hakjin Sim and Seunghyun Park 229-225, women’s compound trio of Purvasha, Pragati and Avneet lost 224-229 to Korea’s Sooin Sim, Seungyeon Han and Sua Cho in the final to settle for the silver. The bronze in this event was bagged by Yi-hsuan Lo, Yen-hua Hsu and Ming-ching Lin of Chinese Taipei.

Apart from archery, the Indians also bagged two medals in shooting.

The trio of Vijayveer, Udayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh won a silver in the 25m rapid fire pistol team event with a cumulative score of 1729. Surya Pratap, Sartaj Singh and Aishwary Tomar won a bronze in the 50m rifle team category.

With 583 points, Vijayveer has also sailed to the individual final of the 25m rapid fire pistol event.

Aishwary also made it into the final of individual 50m rifle event.