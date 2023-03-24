India: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in April

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Even as the financial year comes to a draw on March 31, banking during the following month is expected to be a tight affair with financial institutions expected to remain close for almost half of April.

As it closes the financial year this month-end, banks are said to be poised to make several procedural changes.

Accordingly, the bank services will be suspended on April 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22, 23 and 30. These dates include bank holidays and given the long list of holidays, citizens better plan their banking needs in advance.

