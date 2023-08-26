| India Batters Should Look To Score Runs Between Mid Off Mid On Against Left Arm Seam Bowler Sanjay Bangar

India batters should look to score runs between mid-off, mid-on against left-arm seam bowler: Sanjay Bangar

By IANS Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Mumbai: As the Indian top-order batters get ready for the upcoming battle with the left-arm pacers of Pakistan, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar said the Indians should look to score runs between mid-off and mid-on regions.

Bangar provided insights on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma facing left-arm pace in the nets while preparing for the key battle against Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi on September 2. The Asia Cup 2023 sets the stage for the Greatest Rivalry in the sport that has long defined cricket history – India versus Pakistan.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’, Sanjay Bangar elaborated on how Rohit Sharma should face left-arm bowlers during training sessions. One doesn’t get many chances to play from that angle because most of the teams have a right-hand attack and opening bowling pairs. However, the angle is very crucial keeping in mind where you want to play as a batsman because when a left-arm bowler bowls from close to the stumps and brings it inwards towards the right-hand batsman,” said Bangar.

“One should target the bowler, for that, the head position needs to be perfect and one needs to set himself and think of scoring runs between mid-off and mid-on/mid-wicket areas.

“The batsman will get a chance to get into a better position against that angle bowling and one needs to learn and know where runs can be scored against angle bowling and on what aspects the batsman needs to focus more. So, during practice Rohit would have been focusing on these areas,” Bangar added.