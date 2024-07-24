India boys sixth, girls seventh in World Junior Squash team events

The boys lost to England 1-2 in the fifth-place match, while the girls defeated New Zealand 2-1 in the seventh-place clash, with both matches going to the decider.

By IANS Published Date - 24 July 2024, 01:40 PM

Houston: India boys finished sixth and the girls seventh in the team events of the World Junior Squash Championships which concluded here on Tuesday.

The boys lost to England 1-2 in a match for fifth position, while the girls beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh – both matches going to the decider.

India results:

Boys: India lost to England 1-2 (Shaurya Bawa bt Yusuf Sheikh 3-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani lost to Bailey Malik 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 14-16; Ayaan Vazilalli lost to Dylan Roberts 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 7-11).

Girls: India bt New Zealand 2-1 (Shameena Riaz lost to Ella Lash 7-11, 12-10, 13-11, 4-11, 4-11; Nirupama Dubey bt Anabel Gemmell 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9; Unnati Tripathi bt Ella Hill 11-4, 11-3, 11-6).