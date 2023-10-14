CWC 2023: India bundle out Pakistan for 191

The fast bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took a couple of wickets each. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

By PTI Updated On - 05:57 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Ahmedabad: Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 in their marquee World Cup clash here on Saturday.

The fast bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took a couple of wickets each.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls.

From 155 for two, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

Brief scores: 191 all out in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/50, Kuldeep Yadav 2/35, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38) vs India.

Also Read CWC 2023: Kane Williamson suffers fracture in left thumb