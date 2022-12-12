India-China troops clash in Tawang sector, soldiers from both sides injured

Published Date - 11:47 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Indian Army soldiers at the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at a location along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, military sources said on Monday.

They said the Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese PLA soldiers. “On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang sector which was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. This faceoff led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” said a source.

The sources said both sides immediately disengaged from the area. “As a follow-up to the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his (Chinese) counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” the source said. “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006,” the source said.

Meanwhile, an ANI report quoted sources as saying the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash was more than the number of Indian soldiers. The sources said the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.