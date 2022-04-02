India does not support aggression of any kind: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday maintained that by being strong, India does not mean to establish dominance in the world.

India has always followed the path of truth, non-violence and peace and does not support aggression of any kind, he said while participating in a conclave organized by the Indian Air Force at Hakimpet to commemorate 60 years of Chetak helicopter’s service to the nation.

He stressed that the relationship between peace, security and military power has deepened in the country in the last few years. Underlining the importance of a strong security apparatus for nations to maintain peace in the world, he stated that in the last few years the government has created an environment which has enabled the armed forces, scientists and defence manufacturers to think pro-actively and move forward on the path of making India strong and self-reliant.

According to Singh, India has shown its strength in the design, development and operation of helicopters in the five-tonne category, terming the indigenously designed and developed advanced light helicopter – Dhruv and its variants as examples of India’s prowess.

He described the light combat helicopter as another example of the country’s capability in light helicopters for combat operations. Light utility helicopters, being operated by the armed forces, were also great examples of the capability in the helicopter sector, he added.

Singh stressed on the need to march forward in the design and development of the 10-tonne Indian multirole helicopter which, he said, is a significant requirement for the armed forces and has a huge market potential. He called to fast-track the design and development of helicopter technology in the country, terming it is one of the dual-use technologies which will not only prove to be effective in the defence sector, but will make India a dominant force in the helicopter market.

According to an estimate, there is a demand for more than 1,000 civilian helicopters in the country and an equal number of helicopters in the defence sector. “We need to exploit this huge potential in the helicopter market. In addition, we need to make efforts to strengthen India’s claim in the rotary wing domain. The era is changing. I am sure that in the times to come we will be more bright, strong and completely self-reliant,” he added.

Singh reiterated the government’s resolve of achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence production and preparedness, in view of the constantly changing global security scenario. “These days, there have been challenges in ensuring supply lines. External situation has affected the serviceability of critical weapons and equipment. Therefore, we are leaving no stone unturned to achieve self-reliance,” he said.

“The country was earlier dependent on imports from other countries to bolster the defence sector. This government believes in strengthening our own shoulders to protect ourselves. We are making sure that India is not dependent on anyone,” he stressed.

Singh spoke on the major role domestic industry can play in achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Free technology is being transferred to the private companies by DRDO. The FDI limit has also been increased.

Two positive indigenisation lists of defence items have been issued, while the third list will be out soon,” he said, listing out the measures being taken by the government to encourage the participation of the private sector.

The MSMEs, start-ups, innovators and academia were together exploring new avenues of defence production, he said, exuding confidence of unprecedented response to the unprecedented steps taken by the government.

The conclave was organised to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations in the country, highlighting the operations of ‘Chetak’. The event comprised reflections, narrations and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the services.

