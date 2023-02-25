India has scientific temperment to become global leader: Governor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Source: Twitter/Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Nizamabad: Stating that scientific and technological progress was the most crucial driver for long-term development, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that there was a need for India to channelise its growing economic strength, geopolitical opportunity, and scientific innovation to become a global leader.

Speaking at the National Conference on “India’s G20 Presidency:Opportunities and Challenges for India as the global leader” jointly organised by Telangana University and and Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh here on Saturday, she said that India should take advantage of the opportunities and develop in accordance with the strengths that have been bestowed on it from generations.

She said that India was poised to soon become the next major global tech hub as it has been encouraging an entrepreneurial culture in the country. The startup has transformed the view of young people and a new generation of entrepreneurs is being created, she said . “India is turning into a global start up hub, IT hub and biological sciences hub. Today’s situation is such that over 85 percent of the international start-up companies are waiting for India’s cooperation,”she said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, ABRSM National Joint Executive Secretary Gunta Laxman , Registrar Prof. B Vidyavardini, Principal Prof CH. Aarti and conference director Satyanarayana were present.