Governor participates in Vatapatrasai Alankara Seva at Yadadri

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:02 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday visited the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and participated in the Vatapatrasai Alankara Seva, which was conducted on the fourth day of annual Brahmotsavam.

The Governor reached the temple at 9.05 am and had darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. She also participated in the seva procession, which was taken out in the ‘Mada veedhi’ of the temple.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy and temple Executive Officer N Geetha welcomed the Governor on her arrival at the temple.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is slated to present silk cloths to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and participate in the celestial wedding, scheduled to be held on February 28.