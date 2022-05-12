India Inc hiring growth continues

Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: The financial year of 2023 seems to be a strong time for the job market. According to a new report, there will be a 5 per cent increase in the proportion of employers hiring during April to June when compared to January to March.

The India Hiring Tracker by Indeed showed that the percentage increase in hiring volume is also likely to see a 3 per cent increase to reach 23 per cent for the April to June quarter when compared to January to March quarter.

The findings further revealed that first-time job seekers gained widespread acceptance from employers with nearly eight out of ten jobseekers surveyed – about 77 per cent securing their jobs during January to March. The Information Technology sector did the maximum hiring of first time job seekers followed by telecommunication and e-commerce.

Indeed India head of sales Sashi Kumar said, “The Indian job market has been on a tumultuous ride since the onset of the pandemic. However, with the decrease in number of cases and the re-opening of the economy in the past quarter, we have started seeing some stabilisation in the job market. The increase in the hiring volume at the start of the financial year comes as great news for both employers and job seekers, it is bound to unlock a lot of growth opportunities. We foresee that this hiring momentum will continue to increase in the coming quarter as more employees return to office.”

The study found that virtual hiring continues to be favourable and it may be a long-term trend in some ways to make hiring quicker and easier. With the successful rollout of vaccines and reduction in Covid-19 cases, most employers — about 77 per cent — plan on having their people working from the office. In contrast, 48 per cent of employees and jobseekers preferred working from the office while 31 per cent favoured remote or hybrid work as it offered more autonomy and flexibility.

