India International Science Festival between December 22 and 25

Hyderabad: The sixth India International Science Festival (IISF) with the theme ‘Science for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Global Welfare through Science, Technology and Innovation’ will be held between December 22 and 25. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the annual science event will be held in virtual format.

To showcase the science festival’s importance, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on Tuesday organised a curtain raiser event.

“The 2018 edition of IISF at Lucknow recorded a footfall of 8 lakh demonstrating that public is curious to know the work being carried out in research laboratories. Therefore, it is our duty to showcase the research work to the common people,” Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG CSIR said in the event on Tuesday.

School students, researchers, teachers, national and international scientists, technocrats, industrialists, innovators, entrepreneurs, craftsmen, artisans, farmers, agri-sector, exhibitors, diplomats, policy makers would be a part of the virtual mega science festival, Director, IICT, Dr S Chandrasekhar said.

