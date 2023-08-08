| India Keep Series Alive With Seven Wicket Win Over West Indies

India keep series alive with seven-wicket win over West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav scored a whirlwind 83 as India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 to stay alive in the five-match series

By PTI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

AP/PTI Photo

Providence: Suryakumar Yadav scored a whirlwind 83 as India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 to stay alive in the five-match series here on Tuesday.

The Indian vice-captain went hammer and tongs when it mattered most, smashing 10 boundaries and four sixes in his 44-ball knock as the visitors overhauled the target with 13 balls to spare.

For West Indies, Brandon King top scored with a run-a-ball 42 while skipper Rovman Powell (40 not out off 19) provided the final flourish to push them to 159 for five.

Brief scores: West Indies 159 for 5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 42, Rovman Powell 40 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/28) India 164 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83; Alzarri Joseph 2/25.)