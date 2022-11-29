India Khelo Football partners with Andaman and Nicobar Football Association

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: India Khelo Football (IKF), a non-profit organisation connecting Indian Football grassroots talent with the professional football ecosystem, commences their partnership with Andaman and Nicobar Football Association to host trials in Port Blair for boys and girls under ages of 13-17.

In its pursuit of creating a viable career path for aspiring players, IKF has built the first-of-its-kind platform where multiple ISL clubs, I-leagues, and international scouts come under one roof to scout the best-in-class Football talent across the country through a democratized and open talent identification process.

Halfway across Season 2, IKF has witnessed 5000+ enrollments across 15 cities, already surpassing the total figures from Season 1. This impressive growth will take yet another step forward as IKF is ready to kick off Asia’s biggest trials in Port Blair on 23rd – 24th December. One can register online or offline at Hotel Daya Sagar Office, Brichgunj Chowk, Prothrapur, Port Blair, for the trials.

Selected boys and girls will qualify for IKF pre-finals and National Finals, where ISL and I-League teams, and International scouts will come to scout the untapped talent pool in the country. Shortlisted players from the National Finals will also get a chance to win free trials in Europe. IKF has already covered 15 cities and will be going to 9 more cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Dimapur, Kohima, Nilgir,i Vadodara before 31st December.