India logged 490 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

By PTI Published Date - 12:45 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

New Delhi: India logged 490 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 5,707 from 6,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,856 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,88,916).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,51,353 and the fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.