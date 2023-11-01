India logs 39 new Covid cases in a day

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,294, the data updated at 8 am stated.

By PTI Published Date - 02:22 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 39 new COVID-19 infections, while active cases have been recorded at 252, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,294, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s Covid case tally was 4.50 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,783 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.