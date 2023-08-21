India logs 54 fresh Covid cases on Monday

The active cases have been recorded at 1,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

By PTI Published Date - 12:49 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

New Delhi: India has logged 54 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 1,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,926, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country’s Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,96,653).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,252, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.