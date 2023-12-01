India logs 71 Covid cases

The death toll stands at 5,33,298, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,02015).

By AP Published Date - 03:24 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

New Delhi: India has logged 71 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 352, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,365 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.