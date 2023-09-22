India men’s TT team starts Asian Games with 3-0 win over Yemen

Indian men's table tennis team began its campaign on a winning note, registering a facile 3-0 victory over Yemen in the Asian Games

By PTI Published Date - 12:15 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

New Delhi: The Indian men’s table tennis team began its campaign on a winning note, registering a facile 3-0 victory over Yemen in the Asian Games here on Friday.

Veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai made short work of their Yemenese opponents to notch similar straight game victories.

Sathiyan set the ball rolling as he defeated Ali Omar Ahmed 11-3 11-2 11-6 in 14 minutes.

The 41-year-old Sharath, playing his last Asian Games, then beat Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran 11-3 11-4 11-6 to double India’s lead.

The country’s top-ranked player Harmeet sealed the tie with an 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 win over Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.

The Indian men’s team will take on Singapore in its second Pool F match later in the day. The Indian women’s team will also open its campaign with a Pool F fixture against Singapore.