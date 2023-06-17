India records 108 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

By PTI Published Date - 11:55 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

New Delhi: India recorded 108 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 1,983, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease stood at 5,31,893, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, it stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,514, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, it said.

So far, the country has recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,93,390) coronavirus cases.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.