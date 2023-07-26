India records 60 COVID-19 on Wednesday

According to Union health ministry data India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4.49 crore

By PTI Published Date - 01:15 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded a single-day rise of 60 COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased marginally to 1,469 from 1,449 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India‘s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,95,392). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,008 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.