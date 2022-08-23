India reports 8,586 new Covid cases, 48 fatalities in 24 hours

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 8,586 new Covid cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The new cases were a slight decline from Monday’s count of 9,531.

With 48 people succumbing to the disease, the nationwide Covid death toll has risen to 5,27,416.

The active caseload has come down to 96,506 cases, accounting for 0.22 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 9,680 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,37,33,624. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has come down to 2.19 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate also stands at 3.31 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,91,281 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.31 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 210.31 crore achieved via 2,79,87,316 sessions

Over four crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.