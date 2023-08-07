India shooting coach Deepak Dubey gets appreciation from Asian body

Deepak Kumar Dubey has received appreciation from the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) for successfully hosting the Asian Youth.

By PTI Published Date - 03:25 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Deepak Kumar Dubey has received appreciation from the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) for successfully hosting the Asian Youth.

New Delhi: Senior rifle coach attached with the Indian shooting team Deepak Kumar Dubey has received appreciation from the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) for successfully hosting the Asian Youth and Coaching camps for top marksmen and coaches in Sri Lanka and Indonesia respectively.

Dubey, who is credited with the success of Olympian rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar, conducted the course in Colombo (June 20-28) and in Jakarta (July 1-11) after the ASC requested the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for his services.

“I held sessions for top rifle shooters and coaches from across Asia. The ASC specifically requested for my services to NRAI and SAI, which is a big thing for me,” said Dubey.

In their letter of appreciation to Dubey, ASC wrote, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation for your efforts and dedication throughout the 11th and 12th Asian Youth and Coaching Camps, concluded recently.”

“This has been an incredible journey of learning, growth and inspiration and we could not have asked for a more competent and encouraging instructor to guide our athletes and coaches through the process,” the letter read.