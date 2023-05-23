India stands second in government takedown demands: 2022 App Store Transparency Report

The report, which is released annually to provide data about how the App Store operates in 175 regions, reveals that India is among the top countries to ask for removal of the applications from their platform.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 05:30 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The government of India had demanded Apple’s App Store to remove fourteen apps as per their 2022 App Store Transparency Report, standing second in the list of countries to do so, after China.

Of the fourteen apps that were asked to be removed by the Centre, one of them was requested by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, a nodal agency in the country to deal with cyber security threats which falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Government of India. The other thirteen apps were asked to be removed by the Ministry itself.

According to the detailed data, the App Store put out, all fourteen apps were demanded to be removed as they violated the Information Technology Act, 2000.

On the other hand; India stood fourth after China, the United States, and the United Kingdom; in the number of appeals to remove and restore apps, made by the app developers.

App Store received a total of 18,412 appeals of app removals and 709 of them were from India. And of the 616 restoration appeals it received after the app removals, 36 were from the country.

On the whole, the App Store has 1,783,232 apps on the platform. Globally, they received 6,101,913 submissions to review and remove the apps, of which the App Store rejected 1,679,694 reviews.