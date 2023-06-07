| India To Be First Country In World To Sell Honda Elevate

India to be first country in world to sell Honda Elevate

By ANI Published Date - 12:46 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

New Delhi: India will be the first country to manufacture and sell the all new Honda SUV Elevate globally. Honda’s latest SUV had its global unveiling on Tuesday at a world premiere event held in the national capital.

Elevate, a mid-size SUV with six airbags, is scheduled for launch during this festive season.

While the initial introduction of Elevate is focused on domestic market, but it will subsequently serve as an important export hub for the new model to other parts of the world.

Elevate is the first SUV among five new premium SUVs planned to be launched by Honda in India by 2030.

“We have a robust product strategy to strengthen our premium play in the market and Elevate is first model among the 5 new SUVs that will be launched by Honda in India by 2030,” said Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India on Tuesday.

Of those five, a battery electric vehicle-based SUV is planned to be launched in India within three years as part of its carbon neutrality initiatives. Honda strives to realize carbon neutrality and zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.

“India being the world’s third largest automotive market is extremely important for Honda. As the first country to launch a global model, today’s World Premiere of the all-new Elevate is a stamp of commitment of Honda’s plans and aspirations for the country. The exports from India to several regions across the globe are growing continuously every year,” said Toshio Kuwahara, Head of Regional Unit (Asia and Oceania), Honda Motor Co, and President and CEO, Asian Honda Motor Co.