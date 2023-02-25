Vaishnoi Honda wins 2023 Autocar India dealer customer centricity 2 wheeler award

Speaking on the occasion, Sarath Chandra said Vaishnaoi Honda always prioritizes customer satisfaction and aims to provide a delightful experience to the customers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:26 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Vaishnaoi Honda, one of the largest two-wheeler dealerships in Telangana, has been recognized with the prestigious Dealer Customer Centricity 2 Wheeler Award 2023 by Autocar

India. The award was received by Vaishnoi Honda Director, Sharath Chandra.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarath Chandra said Vaishnaoi Honda always prioritizes customer satisfaction and aims to provide a delightful experience to the customers.

Vaishnaoi Honda, which started operations in Kondapur in 2013, has since expanded its outlets across Telangana in nine locations including Gachibowli, Madapur, Motinagar, Shankarpally, Parigi, Vikarabad, Kodangal, Mominpet and Tandur.