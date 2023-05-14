Hyderabad: Honda Cars India introduces latest version of Honda City

Honda Cars India organised an experiential drive mega carnival to experience for customers at Leonia Resorts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India has introduced the latest version of Honda City, equipped with advanced Honda Sensing features and organised an experiential drive mega carnival to experience for customers at Leonia Resorts.

The event was attended by Honda Cars dealers, Nikhil Sarin, National Head – Sales & Sales Strategy-Honda Cars India Limited, T. Vaithamanidhi, Zonal Manager HCIL and Veerakishore Reddy, Regional Manager HCIL.

Many customers experienced Honda Sensing features like collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist system, and adaptive cruise control. Honda is planning to organise such Experiential Drive Carnivals soon at other towns also, a press release said.