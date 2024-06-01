| India Vs Bangladesh Warm Up When And Where To Watch

India vs. Bangladesh warm-up: When and where to watch

India's First Group Game Against Ireland Set for June 5 at Warm-up Venue

By IANS Published Date - 1 June 2024, 12:20 PM

New York: India will face Bangladesh in a solitary warm-up match in build up of T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, here at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

After hitting the ground in the warm-up fixture, India will play its first group game at the same venue against Ireland on June 5. Indian team last played any international game against Afghanistan in their home as Bangladesh are coming off a scratchy series defeat to the USA.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side will be desperate to put the pieces of a winning plan together, while it’s a vital, sole warm-up hitout for the Indian team yearning to lift the second T20 World Cup trophy. Bangladesh, who are part of Group D in the T20 World Cup, will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Florida, before facing South Africa on June 10 in New York.

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match timing?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will take place on Saturday at 8:00 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match venue?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will take at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Where to watch live broadcast of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.