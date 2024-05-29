Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s dinner date before T20 World Cup

Before heading to the US for the T20 World Cup, Virat was seen spending time with his wife and close friends, including former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and his wife, Sagarika Ghatge.

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli left no stone unturned to steal everyone’s attention as they stepped out for dinner in Mumbai ahead of the former Indian captain heading for the T20 World Cup.

Several videos and pictures of Virushka, as the fans fondly call them, from their dinner date, have gone viral on social media.

One of the videos captured Anushka and Virat Kohli stepping out of an eatery in Bandra, Mumbai with Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and actor-cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur.

Anushka looked stunning in a white shirt nicely tucked in, paired with faded blue denim, high heels, and, complementing her outfit, a black handheld bag.

Virat, on her hand, sported a black shirt and denim look.

Inside photos from the dinner outing have also surfaced on the internet.

In the photo shared by Anushka and Virat’s fan page on Instagram. The couple can be seen posing with the staff.

Earlier this month, Anushka made her first official public appearance at the cricket stadium since the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli.

Anushka was spotted extending her unwavering support to her husband’s team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 4.

Photos capturing Anushka’s radiant smile and enthusiastic support for Virat’s team quickly went viral on various social media platforms, eliciting joy and admiration from fans worldwide.

While this marked her first public appearance post Akaay’s birth, recent glimpses of Anushka surfaced during her birthday celebrations, where she joined Virat and his RCB comrades for an intimate gathering.

Faf du Plessis, a star player of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, shared a snapshot of the celebration, showcasing Anushka’s joyous presence among the close-knit group.

On her birthday, Virat Kohli poured out his heartfelt emotions for his beloved wife through a touching Instagram post, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support and love.

Their journey, which began with a chance encounter during a shampoo advertisement shoot in 2013, blossomed into a beautiful bond, culminating in their fairytale wedding in 2017.

Their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli recently became the Orange Cap winner in the IPL 2024, scoring 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, with a century, five fifties, and best score of 113*. His switching to a more attacking game as the tournament progressed was one of the biggest highlights of the competition which helped his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) change their fortunes after a poor start to the campaign and win six successive games to reach the playoffs, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator.

Now, Virat will be in action for India in the ICC T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in West Indies and the USA.

Anushka, on the other hand, gears up for her most anticipated biopic, ‘Chakda Xpress,’ portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in ‘Zero.’