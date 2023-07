| India Vs Nda Analysing The Agenda Behind Opposition Alliance In India 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The opposition parties coalition has declared that their alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance for 2024 general elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Turning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 into INDIA vs. NDA, the opposition parties coalition has declared that their alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Today, we will discuss INDIA and the role it is expected to play in the forthcoming elections.